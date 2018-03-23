Disruption to Fethard water supply nearing an end

Irish Water say production at the Fethard Water Treatment Plant has now been restored, however, a Do Not Drink notice will remain in place until further notice

The company have issued a statement, and say they’ve completed an intensive cleaning of the facility following a third party fuel spill in the River Anner almost 3 weeks ago.

A programme of sampling and testing of the water must now be carried out to test for the presence of any potentially harmful contaminants in the network.

While this is taking place, customers may notice some variations in water pressure but a full supply should be returning to their homes and businesses over the coming days.

This water can be used for washing and other sanitary purposes but it is not safe to drink.