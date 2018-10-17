Dental practitioner shortage blamed for orthodontic waiting list in Tipp

The chief executive of the Irish Dental Association has blamed a shortage of dental practitioners on the long orthodontic waiting lists.

Fintan Hourihan quoted a 20 percent increase in under 16s in the country while there has been a simultaneous 20 percent drop in dentists and dental team members.

Tipperary TD Mattie MacGrath earlier labelled the service in the Premier as third world.

There are currently 809 patients on the waiting list in South Tipp, some waiting for over four years to be seen.

This morning, Mr Hourihan told Fran Curry that the long waiting lists could have serious implications for those in need of treatment.