Delays in reopening Carrick on Suir hospital not acceptable

Blaming Covid-19 for the delay in reopening St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir is not acceptable according to a local community activist.

The hospital has been set aside for use as a Covid-19 step down facility with patients and staff transferred to other HSE centres.

Locals have been holding regular Saturday protests outside St Brigid’s to highlight their campaign to have respite services restored.

Speaking on Tipp today Eddie Reade said blaming the delay on Covid-19 doesn’t wash anymore.

“That’s kind of gone past its sell by date now. Every other hospital that was used as a Covid step-down in the country has returned to its original use – Gorey, Galway any one of them.”

“And I mean South Tipp, Kilkenny and Waterford – the rate of Covid is more or less zero. And with the new beds they put in at St Michael’s the 3 or 4 beds they’re going to be using for Covid step-down in St Brigid’s it doesn’t make any sense.”