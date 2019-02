Opposition TDs say it’s incomprehensible that no one in the Department of Public Expenditure was asking questions about the new National Children’s Hospital.

Minister Simon Harris took questions in the Dáil last night about the €450 million overrun.

He defended the government position and said they will look for answers about who is responsible.

But Labour’s Health Spokesperson – Tipperary’s Alan Kelly – has questioned what the Department of Public Expenditure knew of possible overruns.