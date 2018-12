A Tipperary TD has criticised the HSE for withdrawing a number of home supports for North Tipperary patients of Milford Hospice.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says he’s been told the HSE are to cut some home support services from January.

Occupational Therapists, Physiotherapists and Social Workers are the supports set to be removed.

The Fianna Fail TD is set to raise the issue in the Dáil this morning.

He says the cuts are unacceptable.