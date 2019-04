A local election candidate for the Tipp/Cahir/Cashel district has said that Tipperary is the forgotten county.

Fianna Fail’s Anita Lonergan has decried the struggle that the people of Tipp endure due to government neglect.

In particular she was displeased with the lack of mental health services in the county.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Ms Lonergan expressed her frustration at the distances people had to travel for mental health supports.