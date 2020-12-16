Covid regulations put paid to Carrick protest

The organisers of last Saturday’s protest march in Carrick on Suir say they will not be holding one next weekend.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in anger at the HSE decision to end in-patient services at the local hospital.

The four people involved in organising the recent marches have been informed by Gardaí that the rally planned for next Saturday would be in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

As organisers they would be liable to the penalties set out under the “Temporary Restrictions Covid 19 Regulations, 2020” which include jail time and/or fines.

In a social media post they say the campaign to reopen the hospital will continue but public protests are cancelled.