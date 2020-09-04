Covid-19 restrictions to remain in place at UHL

Physical distancing, infection prevention and patient streaming measures will remain in place at the Emergency Department in University Hospital Limerick.

The measures were put in place in the ED to reduce the risk of an outbreak of COVID-19 within the hospital.

Lead Consultant in Emergency Medicine for UL Hospitals Group dr Gareth Quin says people’s compliance to date with the national public health guidelines and with the safety measures at UHL, has helped prevent a COVID-19 outbreak in the hospital.

He is urging ongoing adherence to this guidance into the future and has outlined what people attending the Emergency Department in Limerick can expect.

“On entering the ED you’ll be asked to put on a face covering if you’re not already wearing one. The staff you meet will be wearing personal protective equipment.”

“To protect everybody it’s important that we rapidly identify patients who may have Covid-19. To do this all patients are asked about Covid-19 symptoms during the triage process. Patients whose symptoms suggest that they may have Covid-19 are managed in the ED where strict infection protocols are in place.”