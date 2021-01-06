Coronavirus surge leads to deferral of some services at UL Hospitals Group

The majority of scheduled surgery and outpatient appointments across the UL Hospitals Group have been deferred due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

This includes University Hospital Limerick, Nenagh Hospital, Ennis Hospital, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.

University Maternity Hospital Limerick is unaffected by the reductions.

Among the services which continue are dialysis, cancer services, the UHL fracture clinic, paediatrics and ante-natal clinics.

All affected patients are being contacted directly by the hospital.