Coronavirus hits Munster

Three schools in Co. Clare are shut today after four members of the same family contracted Covid 19.

They’d recently come back from a holiday in Northern Italy.

It brings to six the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic so far.

It’s also emerged today that students from a school just over the Tipperary border, in Kilkenny, did come in contact with a case of the virus while on a recent trip to Italy.

However, parents of students in Callan CBS have been told that it’s been deemed Low Risk and doesn’t reach the threshold for testing.

Nationally, Health Minister, Simon Harris, is advising people not to panic – and says the response will be appropriate.

Clare FM’s Gavin Grace has been telling Sandra Quinn for Tipp FM this lunchtime about the latest information they have on the Clare cases.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Clonmel’s twin city in Italy, Costa Masnaga, has decided against travelling to the town for upcoming Saint Patrick’s Day festivities.

Local independent councillor Niall Dennehy has told Tipp Today that he believes it’s the correct decision.