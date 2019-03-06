Continued overcrowding in hospitals serving Tipperary

530 people are waiting for a bed at hospitals across the country today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded.

57 patients who have been admitted to the hospital which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick are without a bed.

35 of these are being cared for in the Emergency Department while another 22 are on already full wards.

South Tipp General in Clonmel has 21 patients without a bed while there are 6 people being cared for in overflow areas of Nenagh Hospital.