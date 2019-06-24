Continued anger at cuts to funding for vital Clonmel summer camp

The decision to cut funding for a summer camp in Clonmel for children with special needs is to be raised in the Dáil this week.

Many parents have been angered at the announcement not to fund the camp at St Rita’s this year.

Last year €10 million in funding was given towards respite services with the Brothers of Charity receiving €25,000 of that for their inaugural summer camp for children with special needs.

However, this year that funding was pulled at the last minute with plans for July already in place.

Deputy Seamus Healy says this is a huge blow to parents.

Parents are now looking for answers after news that the summer camp had been cancelled.

The camp run by the Brothers of Charity in St Teresa’s was due to take place at the start of July but was cancelled last week.

Sandra Gibson says the venue and organisers were familiar to the children.

She says the late notice of its cancellation has led to anger among parents and carers.

Despite claims the government is giving the HSE even more money than before Minister for Health Simon Harris was surprised to hear that funding for respite care had been removed.

Deputy Healy is to raise the issue in the Dáil this week to establish what happened and have decision reversed.