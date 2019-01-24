Concerns raised about unit for St Patrick’s Hospital

Concerns have been raised that the new 90 bed unit for St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel will be a victim of the overspend at the National Children’s Hospital.

Cllr Tom Wood has written to Health Minister Simon Harris about his concerns – he says if a new development isn’t constructed by 2021 the threat is there that HIQA could close the buildings.

The cost of the National Children’s Hospital has spiralled to 1.7billion euro – double the original estimate.

The Taoiseach says no projects will be cancelled to meet the extra cost of building the National Children’s Hospital but says some will have to be delayed while the Department of Health finds the extra money.

Cllr Tom Wood says he’ll seek clarification at a Health Forum meeting early next week, as time is running out before work is due to get underway…