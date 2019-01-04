Concerns raised about UHL approaching flu season

Limited capacity at University Hospital Limerick is once again a concern as we approach flu season.

It is the most over-crowded Hospital in the country today, with 56 people waiting for a bed.

The emergency department, which serves North Tipp, was the busiest in the country over the Christmas period, admitting 1,600 patients between Christmas eve and New years day.

A sixty bed modular unit has been approved for UHL though it’s date of completion is tipped for next winter – a similar forty bed unit for South Tipp General has been on the agenda since 2017.

In advance of the flu season, Professor Colette Cowan expressed to Fran Curry the necessity of increasing capacity.