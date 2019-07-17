Concerns raised over Tipperary residential home

A HIQA report into a HSE run residential home in Tipperary for people with disabilities found money was missing from the account of one of its residents.

It was one of 29 reports from a number of similar homes across the country carried out by the health watchdog in the last few months, with most found to be compliant.

The inspection at Damien House in Clonmel noted the HSE’s auditors had been aware of cash missing from the resident’s account for ‘some time’

However there was no evidence of an investigation or money being transferred back into the account.

The inspection also found the facility had a bathroom which was unsuitable for use, with an alternative still had broken shower doors from a previous inspection.

It was noted that overall there was a lack of direction of care review strategies and risk and incident management.

Overall, 23 of the 29 centres inspected were found to have a good level of compliance.