Concerns over lack of public attendance at hospital ED’s

Consultants at University Hospital Limerick are encouraging the public to come forward with normal medical concerns.

Staff are concerned with the reduced number of patients they are seeing during the pandemic, and believe that many people are ignoring severe symptoms.

Dr Samer Arnous is a consultant cardiologist at UHL, and he’s been explaining what people should look out for with heart problems.

“The chest pains usually with heart attack are not severe, there’s not this severe sharp pain – it can be quite dull but you will feel unwell and you will feel that there’s something wrong.”

“You may not feel it’s a heart attack but if you have symptoms that you’re concerned about, that there’s something not right then you should contact your GP or come to the ED.”