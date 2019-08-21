Concerns over funding for Tipperary nursing homes

There are calls for government reassurance that over €9 million promised for three nursing homes in Tipperary will be delivered.

Fianna Fáil general election candidate Sandra Farrell says any shortfall for the homes in Nenagh, Cashel or Roscrea will affect a large number of Tipperary families who have elderly relatives being cared for.

She says huge cost overruns in the Government plan to upgrade state-run nursing homes show the programme which was estimated at €385 million is now likely to cost €700 million.