Tipperary is among the counties worst affected by a lack of social workers for children.

New figures from Tusla show that nationally there are almost 500 children who are in state care but who haven’t been allocated a social worker.

Outside of Dublin, the Midwest region which includes North Tipperary has the highest number at 73.

That’s followed by the area that includes South Tipp, at 63.

Terry Dignan, the CEO of Empowering People in Care, says the stats are a huge concern.