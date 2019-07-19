Concern over lack of progress on Clonmel mental health crisis house

Clonmel Borough Councillors have voiced deep frustration that promised funding for a dedicated mental health crisis house still hasn’t been approved.

It emerged last week the tender process for the project still hasn’t been approved and that design review won’t be completed until the autumn.

The council is now going to write to both Ministers Jim Daly and Simon Harris to highlight the urgent need for the facility.

Fianna Fáil representative Siobhan Ambrose who raised the matter says the Grenville mental health crisis house should already be up and running.