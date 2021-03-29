Community effort praised by Down Syndrome Tipperary

Those behind a new Down Syndrome Unit in Thurles have praised the generosity shown by the local community in supporting their efforts.

The unit on Abbey Road has gone from being a building site last November to a state of the art facility.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the cooperation shown by people on Abbey Road, Kennedy Park and Collins Park was amazing and in particular by their nearest neighbours.

“We had Mick Mahoney and his good wife Linda – when they realised what the project was about they made the kindest gesture of all. They transferred a large section of their back garden for the use of Down Syndrome Tipperary.”

“We have made a special playground in this area and I would have to say that magnificent act of generosity is the crowning glory of this particular development.”