Cashel solicitor says awards paid by State Claims Agency are justified

Over €393 million was spent on settling claims against state agencies last year.

85 per cent of the damages related to medical negligence.

The top four awards made by the State Claims Agency related to cerebral palsy, with the highest being nearly €23 million.

Cashel based solicitor Cian O’Carroll says the payments are normally very justified.

“This is not some lottery win for people – these are levels of compensation for the most serious degrees of injury that are imaginable.”

“Very little of this money is actually general damages for pain and suffering – most of it is for health care costs, care into the future, loss of earnings and the like.