Cashel solicitor calls for explanation on High Court judgement appeal

The State Claims Agency has been criticised over its decision to appeal a High Court judgement involving a terminally ill Limerick woman.

Solicitors for Ruth Morrissey say she has been left “terribly upset” by the decision.

Ruth and her husband were awarded 2.1 million euro after they successfully sued the HSE and two labs in relation to smear tests undertaken in 2009 and 2012.

The State Claims Agency says the appeal does not relate to the damages – as it focuses on “a number of important legal points that may have significant implications.”

But Cashel based Cian O’Carroll – who acts for the Morrissey family – says the Government needs to fully explain its reasoning for the appeal: