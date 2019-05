A nursing home in Cashel has been given a clean bill of health by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

Acorn Lodge, in Ballylelly, Cashel was inspected unannounced on March 6th this year.

It was found to be compliant in 22 of the 25 areas that were checked.

It found found to be substantially compliant in the other 3 – fire precautions, risk management, and infection control.