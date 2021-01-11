Carrick woman begins bed push to the Dáil to retain services at local hospital

A local woman is today pushing a hospital bed from Carrick on Suir to Kilkenny.

Catherine Foley is on the first day of her trek to Dublin to highlight her campaign to retain palliative and respite care services at St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick.

Last year she pushed a bed from Clonmel to Carrick but has now decided to bring the campaign to the Dáil.

It’s claimed the HSE plans to relocate some equipment from the hospital to other locations – however speaking on Tipp Today earlier Catherine was determined this would not happen.

“The people of Carrick and surrounding areas paid for all that stuff by raising money for it and now the HSE goes in to take it.”

“They say they’re going to open the hospital for dialysis and things like that – sure if you’re opening it for dialysis you’re going to need a kettle and a toaster.”

“They’re going to send them off to somewhere else – well, the way I look at it is over my dead body. It’s not leaving Carrick. It belongs to Carrick and it will stay in Carrick.