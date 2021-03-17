Carrick hospital campaign continues this St Patrick’s Day

The campaign to restore in-patient services at St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir will continue today.

The HSE has been strongly criticised locally for the decision to end respite and palliative care at the hospital opting instead to develop a unit for Chronic Disease Management.

With St Patrick’s Day parades falling foul of the Covid-19 pandemic again this year, community groups in Carrick on Suir are using the opportunity to stage a car protest convoy through the streets to highlight their anger at the closure of services at the facility.

It gets underway at 2 o’clock this afternoon.