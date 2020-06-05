Carrick Councillors in battle to secure future of St Brigid’s

Members of the Carrick on Suir Municipal District say they are prepared to fight to keep their hospital open.

St Brigid’s normally provides convalescent, respite and palliative care – however the hospital is currently designated as a step-down facility for Covid-19 patients.

Concerns have been raised that the hospital will not reopen once the pandemic has passed.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Kieran Bourke says St Brigid’s can be allowed to close.

“We’re asking the Minister to give us a commitment that St Brigid’s will resume its original status and services it provided for the community for the Carrick on Suir area.”

“We’ve lost loads and loads of services, you know, things that make a town a town. And we can’t lose this hospital – this is a little jewel in the crown of the HSE and it’s our little gem.”

“All the public representatives I have to say are passionate about this and we will fight if we have to fight and continue to fight.”