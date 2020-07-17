CARMHA thanks public for much needed financial donations

The CEO of a north Tipperary mental health and addiction service is thanking the public for helping them to stave off the threat of immediate closure.

Marie Oppeboen of Nenagh-based service CARMHA, says they received €11,000 in June alone after outlining recently that the service was under threat due to a lack of funds.

Marie says they’ve seen a surge in people coming forward to seek help since lockdown restrictions were eased.

She’s thanking the public for helping out, and is encouraging people to keep donating.

“Well we’ve been really amazed by peoples responses. Through our own online campaign and obviously being in the newspaper and getting the word out there we’ve managed to raise – or ye guys managed to raise – €11,000 in the month of June which was absolutely incredible.”

“You know that kind of money is enough to provide a weekly counselling group for about one year so it really, really makes a difference.”