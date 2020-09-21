Carers lobby local TDs ahead of Budget

Family Carers Ireland is calling on the Government to use Budget 2021 as an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to those looking after loved ones.

Their pre-Budget submission contains 17 policy priorities which family carers want to see delivered.

Local Family Carers Ireland manager Richie Molloy has highlighted the issue with local TDs in a bid to make them aware of the difficulties being faced by the hundreds of Carers in Tipperary.

“We’ve given them a copy of the submission to ask them to bring it up at their own parliamentary party meetings in the next couple of weeks because now is a crucial time for carers.”

“By and large carers are generally forgotten in the big mix with schools going back that became the big focus. But the carers are battling away at home 24/7.”