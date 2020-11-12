Cancer patient vows to take campaign to Leinster House

A cancer patient says he will camp outside Leinster House until stronger action is taken in providing medical cards for terminally ill patients.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, John Wall outlined his frustration from a recent meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, which John says provides little comfort in the short-term.

John wants to see medical card provision extended from one year to two for people with a terminal illness diagnosis.

He says the battle will continue in the coming months.

“I’m waiting on a response also from the Ministers office on my letter yesterday.”

“I’m on record over the last month or so of saying if and when the health restrictions allow I’m just going to government buildings and I will camp outside the gate. If that’s what it takes that is what I will do.”

John Wall also expressed surprise at the revelation that his social media activity is being monitored by Government departments.

He’s one of many leading activists and journalists to be named in an Irish Examiner report which shows the Departments of Health and Education are keeping records of their comments.

John says that the monitoring revelations add to the frustration.

“There’s no point in monitoring accounts and getting a feel for public opinion if you’re not willing to listen to it.”

“The likes of myself, Vicky (Phelan) and other advocates – we’re representative of many thousands of other people.”