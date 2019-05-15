Calls to phase out hospital car parking charges

20,000 Euro per week is collected by University Hospital Limerick in parking revenue according to new figures from the HSE.

6,000 per week is generated by parking charges at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

The data – obtained through a parliamentary question – shows 22-point-4 million euro was received by hospitals around the country in 2017.

Just over a million of this was collected at University Hospital Limerick where the service is operated by a private provider.

Parking at South Tipp General in Clonmel is operated by the hospital – the charges in 2017 amounted to 315,000.

Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson Louise O’Reilly says the system needs to change.