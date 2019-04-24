Calls for new mortuary at University Hospital Waterford

There are urgent calls for a new mortuary at University Hospital Waterford after it was revealed that bodies are being stored on trolleys in corridors.

The lack of facilities has led to bodily fluids leaking on to the floors and bodies being returned to loved ones in a decomposed state.

The lack of proper storage facilities for deceased patients has been highlighted by 4 consultants at University Hospital Waterford.

They say it’s led to bodies decomposing on the mortuary corridors resulting in closed coffin funerals.

Planning permission has been granted for a new mortuary, however to date funding in the region of 5.6 million euro, has not been made available.

Matt Shanahan PRO for Health Equality for the South East says it’s unacceptable;

The Irish Patients Association is calling on the Taoiseach and Health Minister to apologise for the lack of dignity for patients and their families.

University Hospital Waterford says it has recently received approval for a new replacement Mortuary Building with construction expected to begin before the end of the year.

It says in the meantime its examining interim arrangements to address the issues raised.