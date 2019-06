A Clonmel woman has called for more resources to be available for those with drug and mental health issues.

Annmarie Channon says that there also needs to be somewhere for people to go at the weekends.

She lost both her brother and daughter as a result of drugs and is now her grandchildren’s sole carer.

Annemarie says parents also need to make their voices heard when it comes to looking for help for their children with drug and mental health issues…