Councillors in the Clonmel area are calling for Jigsaw to have its base of operations in the town.

The youth mental health service recently confirmed it was to set up facilities in Tipperary.

There was a sentiment at this month’s meeting of the Clonmel Borough District that too many projects had gone to the north of the county.

Independent Cllr Pat English highlighted that, as the largest town in the county, the base should be set in Clonmel.