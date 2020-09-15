Call for STGH extension to include mental health facility at A&E

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne is calling on the HSE to focus on mental health provision when building a €1 million extension at South Tipperary General Hospital.

The Tipperary TD has welcomed the funding which will go towards a modular unit extension of the Clonmel A&E ahead of the busy winter season.

However he says there’s a lack of clarity on what the money will go towards, and is concerned that a dedicated room for people presenting with mental health difficulties is being overlooked.

“We welcome any investment of money into County Tipperary and we welcome that it’s a sizeable fund.”

“We’ll see what kind of extension that they’re talking about but we still would look for a just a room off of the A&E – it doesn’t seem to be going to come this time around either for some reason.”