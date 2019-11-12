Call for public not to attend ED at South Tipp General

Significant overcrowding at the Emergency Department in South Tipp General Hospital has led to a call for people not to attend the hospital except in the event of a genuine emergency.

The hospital is currently experiencing significant overcrowding with patients with a variety of complex needs.

People are being asked to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted first. Management at the Clonmel hospital are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep The E.D services for the patients who need them most.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that their life is at risk the Emergency Department will assess and treat them as a priority.

Staff and management at South Tipp General are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.