Frustrations with conditions in University Hospital Limerick were aired over the weekend with a protest in Limerick city and meetings in both Nenagh and Ennis.

UHL is regularly the most over crowded hospital in the country.

When compared to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin UHL operates with 39% fewer beds and 31% less staff.

Nenagh Councillor Seamie Morris wants hospital management to answer to the Oireachtas.