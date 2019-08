A Cahir based representative is warning locals and visitors to the area about the risk of Lyme disease.

Calls have been made for information to be made available about the illness at the entry to popular woodland walks across the county.

It comes as there’s been an increase in tick numbers and reported cases of Lyme disease.

Cllr Andy Moloney says he wants the council to bring the issue to the attention of Coillte who manage Tipperary’s forestry services.