The welcome for Jigsaw’s services in Tipp has been broad but the question of its location in the county rumbles on.

Many councillors around the Premier are vying to bring the youth mental health services to their town.

Given the wide area Tipperary occupies, it had been suggested that the service could be a hub on spokes.

Fianna Fail Councillor Imelda Goldsboro wants to ensure there’s a service for those living in rural areas that cannot travel.