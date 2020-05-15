Call for investigation into overcrowding at UHL

The INMO’s Limerick representative says the situation in University Hospital Limerick yesterday was a disgrace.

UHL had 42 patients on trolleys – more than all the rest of the hospitals combined.

The Health Minister in the Dáil yesterday evening promised to get an update from the HSE on where promised beds for the hospital are.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, the INMO’s Mary Fogarty said an investigation is needed into the overcrowding.

“Why is Limerick so out of kilter with everywhere else?”

“Patients may be brought into to ED sometimes for admission to the hospital – we would hope this is not happening.”

“The overriding factor here is that the hospital must maintain its capacity at 80% and no greater than that and must ensure that staff going into work at the frontline and that patients who are already in there are safe.”

“With an overcrowding of that level you cannot maintain social distancing standards around the spread of infection and viruses.”