Call for help to keep CARMHA service open

A mental health and addiction service in north Tipperary is at risk of closure due to a severe drop in income.

CARMHA, based in Nenagh, relies entirely on private donations and it’s CEO Marie Oppeboen is appealing for help to keep the service going.

The service worked with 200 people in the second half of last year alone, and Marie says they’re seeing a surge in people wanting help following the Covid-19 restrictions.

Donations can be made through www.idonate.ie/carmha

She says that closure is possible unless they receive financial help:

“We will do anything we can – there’s a lot of dedicated people involved just trying really really hard, working voluntarily to try and make this go round.”

“We’re going to need a significant amount to keep our doors open and we’ve applied for everything we can apply for funding wise but at the moment we really need the support of the public.”

Anybody seeking help for a mental health or addiction issue, can contact CARMHA on 087 7722671.