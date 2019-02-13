Call for clarity on projects to be hit by National Children’s Hospital over-spend

Fianna Fáil is insisting that more needs to be known about the effects of the over-spend for the new National Children’s Hospital.

About €100 million is being diverted from a range of projects to cover the extra cost – but Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says no key projects will be delayed or cancelled.

Fears have been expressed that works at St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel may be among those hit by the cutbacks.

Health Minister Simon Harris apologised to the Dail yesterday – and will face more questions over the matter today.

Fianna Fail’s Health Spokesperson, Stephen Donnelly, wants more clarity.