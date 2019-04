People in Clonmel and surrounding areas are being urged to donate blood this week.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service are looking to increase their blood supply ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The clinics take place in the Clonmel Park Hotel today and tomorrow, between 3 and 5pm, and 7 to 9pm.

Maureen Gill-Emerson, Donor Services Manager with the IBTS says they’re looking for donors with any blood type to attend.