Cahill unconvinved by new Covid-19 restrictions

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says he is struggling to understand the reasoning behind some of the restrictions introduced by the Government.

Speaking on Tipp Today the Thurles based deputy said the focus should turn more to house parties and other gatherings rather than sporting events.

I’m in agreement that restrictions have to be brought in to try to reduce the numbers again.”

“I find it impossible to comprehend how people at an outdoor event are going to contribute to the spread of the disease; I just can’t get my head around that.”

“Restrictions on house parties – yes that has to be introduced. We’ve seen evidence where clusters have come from those house parties.”