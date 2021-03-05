Cahill calls for urgent implementation of minimum alcohol pricing

A Tipperary TD says proposals to introduce minimum pricing for alcohol need to be progressed.

Deputy Jackie Cahill has previously raised the issue in the Dáil and has this week again pushed for the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018 to be enacted.

The Thurles TD says minimum pricing of alcohol is long overdue given the growing rates of alcohol consumption and binge drinking in the home.

“It’s possible to buy the slabs of cans and bottles for less than €1 per unit.”

“This is bad for health, it’s extremely bad for mental health. It’s also undermining businesses and facilitating the development of unhealthy habits surrounding alcohol.”

“This is encouraging binge drinking of alcohol – its an issue that’s going to come back to haunt us. We have the legislation there and I’m pressing the minister to enact that legislation immediately.”