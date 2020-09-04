Broad welcome for new Primary Care Centre in North Tipperary

A multi-million Euro project for the heart of Roscrea has been given the green light.

Tipperary County Council has granted permission for a €7 million Primary Care Centre at the old Maltings site in the town.

Cathaoirleach of the local authority Councillor Michael Smith says the plans by Tullamore Medical will be a major boost for the town.

“This is a town centre site which is now going to be developed – a historical site which had not been in use for a number of years. It comprises of dilapidated sheds and an old grain store and is adjoining the Dunnes stores outlet.”

“It includes a Primary Care Centre which brings together General Practice, Public Health Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Speech & Language and Dentistry.”