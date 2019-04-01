Broad welcome for new mental health service for Tipperary adolescents

It’s hoped the launch of a new mental health service for young people in Tipperary will mean fewer will have to utilise hospital Emergency Departments.

Jigsaw is to provide services in the Premier following approval from the Government.

It’s a free and confidential mental health support service for young people aged 12 to 25.

In the past some young people have had to present at the Emergency Department at South Tipp General in a bid to get treatment for mental health issues.

Director of Services with Tipperary County Council Pat Slattery is hoping that Jigsaw will help tackle a growing problem.