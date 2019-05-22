Broad welcome for funding of Rehab Care Services

Rehab Care Services across Tipperary have been secured after significant national funding was approved by the Government.

A 2 million Euro shortfall had led to Rehab warning that it would have to give the HSE 12 month’s notice of termination of its entire care service earlier this month.

A number of local TDs – including Alan Kelly, Michael Lowry and Jackie Cahill – were involved in discussions with Ministers Simon Harris & Finian McGrath on the issue.

Labour Health spokesperson Alan Kelly says the task now is to ensure that future funding is also secured.