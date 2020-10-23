Bed push to highlight need to reopen Carrick on Suir hospital

A Carrick on Suir woman will push a bed from Clonmel to Carrick on Suir tomorrow to highlight the need to reopen St Brigid’s Hospital.

The Carrick on Suir hospital has been designated as a Covid-19 step-down facility.

As a result the respite and palliative care services it normally provides has been suspended. Local people took to the streets in a series of protest marches earlier this year.

Catherine Foley explained to Fran Curry on Tipp Today why she chose to start her trek from South Tipp General.

“Why I said St Joseph’s (South Tipp General) is they’re great up there with the work they do. People would have come from St Joseph’s to Carrick for respite or palliative care.”

So this is from one hospital to the other – the doors up there are open so lets see if we can get the doors here open to put people in there.”

Catherine will set out at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning and hopes to reach St Brigid’s by 3pm.