Bed capacity issues to be addressed at STGH

Bed capacity issues at South Tipp General Hospital are set to be addressed.

There had been some concerns raised that the new 40 bed modular unit – which is currently under construction – wouldn’t be staffed adequately, or would have the be staffed by nurses already in the hospital.

However, Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed to Deputy Michael Lowry that funding is in place for the staffing of the unit with the recruitment drive getting underway immediately.

It’s estimated that it will cost 7.5 million euro a year to run the new facility.

Today there are 30 patients being cared for on trolleys at South Tipp General according to the INMO.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country with 57 people waiting for a bed.