Award for Tipp medical student

A Borrisoleigh woman says she hopes a product she’s created will help patients who are undergoing lengthy operations.

Nurse and medical student, Siobhán Ryan has been announced as the winner of the Cruickshank High Achieving Merit Award for her Medtech Innovative Product, ‘PressiDect’.

The award carries a cash prize of €5,000.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Siobhán described what her invention is.

“Patients who lie immobilised for a number of hours on the theatre table are in danger of developing a pressure injury – most people in the community would know them as a bed sore – or any kind of injury from being immobilised.”

“So my idea was basically to design Medtech enterprise that would provide smart technology that would tell a health care worker where anatomically the most at risk area of pressure injury would be.”